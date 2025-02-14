 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Police identify victims in Coldstream double homicide, 2 years later

'There are people out there with knowledge of the deaths of Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,' said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart
Brendan Shykora
Brendan Shykora

Following the second anniversary of a double homicide in Coldstream, the RCMP has released the names of the victims along with a plea for the public's help in solving the case. 

Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann were killed in a home on Clerke Road on Jan. 17, 2023. 

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) explained that based on evidence collected and witness statements, the two deaths are classified as homicides, and the investigation is ongoing. 

“There are people out there with knowledge of the deaths of Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, with the SED MCU. 

“This investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU and it is important to police that the person(s) responsible be held accountable.”

Brendan Shykora

About the Author: Brendan Shykora

I started at the Morning Star as a carrier at the age of 8. In 2019 graduated from the Master of Journalism program at Carleton University.
Read more

More News

Oscar nomination gives B.C. residential school story a global platform
Oscar nomination gives B.C. residential school story a global platform
B.C.’s hourly minimum wage to jump by by 45 cents starting June 1
B.C.’s hourly minimum wage to jump by by 45 cents starting June 1
Revelstoke students aim for Oxford with 'tariffism' definition
Revelstoke students aim for Oxford with 'tariffism' definition