Police identify victims in Coldstream double homicide, 2 years later

Police investigate after two bodies were found inside a home on Clerke Road in Coldstream early Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Police investigate after two bodies were found inside a home on Clerke Road in Coldstream early Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Following the second anniversary of a double homicide in Coldstream, the RCMP has released the names of the victims along with a plea for the public's help in solving the case.

Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann were killed in a home on Clerke Road on Jan. 17, 2023.

The RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) explained that based on evidence collected and witness statements, the two deaths are classified as homicides, and the investigation is ongoing.

“There are people out there with knowledge of the deaths of Camilo Alonso and Jacob Rommann and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, with the SED MCU.

“This investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU and it is important to police that the person(s) responsible be held accountable.”

On the day of homicides, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in the 8500 block of Clerke Road in Coldstream at 5:32 a.m. Upon arrival, two bodies were found inside the home and a third person was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. At the time, the deaths were deemed suspicious and the SED MCU took over the investigation.

The RCMP released photos Friday of two men, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify them. The men are persons of interest and have not yet been identified or come forward to speak with investigators.

The RCMP said the investigation remains a priority for the SED MCU, and released no further details in order to protect the integrity of the "active and ongoing" investigation.

Anyone with information about the murders of Camilo Alonso and/or Jacob Rommann is asked to contact the SED MCU Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.