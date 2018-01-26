The Victoria police are hoping to educate the public about rules for using controlled crosswalks. A one-day blitz at a busy downtown intersection this week saw officers hand out dozens of “pedestrian safety warning” notices to people who were observed breaking those rules. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Police in Victoria target pedestrians in signalled crosswalks

Education campaign aims to remind people of the meaning of don’t walk signals

Victoria police are beginning to crack down on errant pedestrians.

On Wednesday they were stationed at the intersection of Blanshard and Yates streets, handing out safety warning notices to pedestrians crossing against the don’t walk signals in crosswalks, as part of a public education period. Real violation tickets start at $109 for such offences as “disobey pedestrian control signal” and “must not enter roadway unless safe.”

“A lot of people think they can enter the crosswalk on a red hand signal, as long as there’s a countdown. That’s wrong,” said VicPD Sgt. Shannon Perkins in a short Twitter video. “You can only enter the crosswalk on a white cross signal. Everyone is responsible for road safety – pedestrians this is your part.”

No word was available from police as to exactly when they might begin fining people for crosswalk violations.

According to ICBC statistics, there were 430 motor vehicle incidents involving pedestrians on Vancouver Island in 2016, with 370 pedestrians injured. Both numbers had risen steadily over the previous four years. ICBC also states that 76 per cent of all such crashes occur in intersections, and 43 per cent happen between the months of October and January.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

Just Posted

Homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. today.

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Worst is over, but flu bugs could linger around Victoria

Unusual season saw both influenza A and B strains experienced in region

Trio arrested on theft, drug charges

Officers noticed suspicious activity near Anna Marie Road and Wadams Way in Sooke

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

Victim’s condition unknow; police investigating incident

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

River otter spotted cruising Saanich Road

Meat eating otters will seek out cat food

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

UPDATE: Saanich man sent to hospital after collision at one of the most dangerous intersections in Saanich

One of Saanich’s most dangerous intersections was the site of two-vehicle collision… Continue reading

Most Read