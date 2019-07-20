UPDATE: West Shore RCMP arrest impaired driver going wrong way down Millstream off-ramp

The driver is being charged and no one was injured

The West Shore RCMP responded to an incident today regarding an impaired driver heading the wrong way down the Highway 1 off-ramp from Millstream. They caught up to the male driver after he crashed his car into the rock wall on the side of the off-ramp. The driver came to a stop after hitting the wall and officers apprehended him.

Despite driving the wrong way down the ramp, the driver didn’t hit anyone, said the West Shore RCMP. The driver sustained a minor cut to his nose, but was treated at the station.

The off-ramp was closed while the officers dealt with the driver so traffic on the highway was affected for a short period of time. Several police vehicles were on scene and West Shore Towing picked up the driver’s car.

The driver didn’t resist arrest and is now in custody.He was already a prohibited driver due to past impaired driving issues. Following today’s events, he is being charged with impaired driving and will be held until he is brought before a judge, said the West Shore RCMP.

