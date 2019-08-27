UPDATED: Police re-open Johnson Street after barricaded man incident

A man was brought out in handcuffs shortly after 2 p.m.

Glass was left, smashed on the ground from a broken window after a man barricaded himself inside a building. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

A man was brought out in handcuffs after more than an hour of police interaction in downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police closed the 800-block of Johnson Street after a call about a barricaded man around 12:45 p.m..

Victoria Police focus on a building in the 800 block of Johnson Street Tuesday afternoon after a call of a man barricaded inside. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Officers say they were called around 12:45 p.m. to what they believe is a mental health call for a man breaking a window and believed to be a danger to himself.

At one point, onlookers gathered in the area were pushed back as a precaution with officers citing unconfirmed reports of a gun. Police also asked that people not post photos or positions of officers online.

Tracey White, who lives in the building and believes she knows the man, said this was the first time the building has ever experienced a problem. According to White the second floor of the building is supportive housing run by Beacon Health Services.

