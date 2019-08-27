Glass was left, smashed on the ground from a broken window after a man barricaded himself inside a building. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

UPDATED: Police re-open Johnson Street after barricaded man incident

A man was brought out in handcuffs shortly after 2 p.m.

A man was brought out in handcuffs after more than an hour of police interaction in downtown Victoria Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police closed the 800-block of Johnson Street after a call about a barricaded man around 12:45 p.m..

Victoria Police focus on a building in the 800 block of Johnson Street Tuesday afternoon after a call of a man barricaded inside. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Officers say they were called around 12:45 p.m. to what they believe is a mental health call for a man breaking a window and believed to be a danger to himself.

At one point, onlookers gathered in the area were pushed back as a precaution with officers citing unconfirmed reports of a gun. Police also asked that people not post photos or positions of officers online.

Tracey White, who lives in the building and believes she knows the man, said this was the first time the building has ever experienced a problem. According to White the second floor of the building is supportive housing run by Beacon Health Services.

READ ALSO: Public asked not to share police location during active incidents

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Victoria Police focus on a building in the 800 block of Johnson Street Tuesday afternoon after a call of a man barricaded inside, his hands can be seen in the top right window as he negotiates with police. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits
Next story
Langford mayor left with questions nearly two months after Metchosin prison escape

Just Posted

Rate of unclaimed cremations related to opioid crisis triples in Greater Victoria

Many of the remains of victims of the opioid crisis are stored in urns at the Royal Oak Burial Park

Langford mayor left with questions nearly two months after Metchosin prison escape

Stew Young says community concerns and anxieties need to be addressed

Saanich Centennial library branch closed for at least three weeks

Almost 60,000 items to be stored off-site as crews have to remove all carpets and drywall

Bus driver robbed by passenger in Central Saanich

One man in custody following assault

UPDATED: Police re-open Johnson Street after barricaded man incident

A man was brought out in handcuffs shortly after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Bike parking at a premium in Victoria

New group uses social media to improve accessibility for the region’s cyclists

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Youngsters across Greater Victoria will be putting away the beach toys and… Continue reading

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

Pregnant woman camps in tent ahead of out-of-town delivery in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

Most Read