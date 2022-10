Detectives on scene for investigation

A police incident has closed a section of the Swan Lake trail near the nature house.

Members of the Saanich Police Department are on scene for an investigation.

Police will be releasing more details later today but said there is no risk to the public.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Windshields shattered by water balloons in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department