Police incident closes street near North Cowichan/Duncan detachment Friday morning

Canada Avenue was closed and neighbours were shaken when a police incident unfolded in the vicinity of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, May 12.
According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m. He said he heard officers yell “shots fired”.
The Municipality of North Cowichan sent out a tweet at 7:45 a.m. saying Canada Avenue was closed between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street due to a police incident.
🚨 May 12 7:45am 🚧CANADA AVE CLOSED 🚨 between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverley due to a police incident. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Bok1RVPzfX
— North Cowichan (@NorthCowichan) May 12, 2023
More as it becomes available.