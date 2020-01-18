Police incident in Mount Douglas Park leads to road closure

Officers turning cars away, letting hikers go up trails

Saanich police blocked the entrance to Mount Douglas Park following an unspecified incident on Jan. 18. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich police are investigating an incident on Churchill Drive, the main road up Mount Douglas.

Emergency crews were on scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday and police vehicles were parked in front of the entrance to the park. Drivers attempting to head to the top of Mount Doug were turned away and hikers were told to use the trails.

@SaanichPolice are at Mount Douglas park for an unspecified incident. The main road up the mountain is blocked off and people are being directed to use the trails. @saanichnews #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/JuYvMkuuON — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 18, 2020

Officers stationed near the gate could not specify what happened but said the incident would likely take at least three hours to resolve.

More to come.

