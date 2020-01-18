Saanich police blocked the entrance to Mount Douglas Park following an unspecified incident on Jan. 18. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police incident in Mount Douglas Park leads to road closure

Officers turning cars away, letting hikers go up trails

Saanich police are investigating an incident on Churchill Drive, the main road up Mount Douglas.

Emergency crews were on scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday and police vehicles were parked in front of the entrance to the park. Drivers attempting to head to the top of Mount Doug were turned away and hikers were told to use the trails.

Officers stationed near the gate could not specify what happened but said the incident would likely take at least three hours to resolve.

More to come.

