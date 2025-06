Witnesses report possible shots fired

A police incident unfolded in Agassiz late Thursday evening.

Witnesses in the area of Bristol Drive and Highway 9 in Agassiz have reported more than 10 police vehicles in the area and have described potential shots being fired.

The Agassiz Fire Department set up a landing zone for an air ambulance at Highway 9 and MacKay Crescent.

The Observer has reached out to the local RCMP for more information.

More to come.