The Saanich Police Department is investigating a serious hit and run. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

UPDATED: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

Motorists advised to avoid area of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street

Police are investigating a serious hit and run incident at Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue.

On July 15 just before 7 a.m. Saanich Police were called to a crash near the intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street. Police say a blue Dodge Caravan, heading east on McKenzie Avenue, struck a grey Yamaha scooter and a grey Honda Civic both westbound on McKenzie. The driver of the Caravan continued east where he struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Larchwood Drive.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, abandoned the van and fled on foot down Larchwood Drive and onto Teakwood Road, where police located him a short time later. The driver was arrested and is being investigated for impaired driving offences.

The 20-year-old woman driving the scooter was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.

Collision Analysts are on scene and a portion of the intersection is closed while they investigate.

At this time, the Saanich Police Department is asking motorists to take alternative routes.

Drivers heading westbound on McKenzie Avenue are experiencing some delays.

