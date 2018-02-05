UPDATE: Police investigate robbery of TD bank on Douglas Street moments ago

Witnesses are indicating that an elderly woman is the suspect who was arrested for the robbery this afternoon of the Toronto Dominion Bank at 1080 Douglas St.

Reports came in at approximately 3:45 p.m. that thew bank had been robbed, but no weapon was seen by witnesses. Police rushed to the scene and located the suspect a short time later, taking her into custody in front of the Chapters bookstore.

One witness spoken to by the News who was using the bank machine outside the branch said they saw what they believed to be two staff members chase the suspect across Fort Street toward Chapters.

Police have a suspect in custody after the TD Bank on Douglas and Fort was robbed #YYJ pic.twitter.com/WYIdsEQ8jk — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) February 5, 2018

An earlier VicPD Tweet confirmed that a suspect was located a short distance from the robbery scene and was taken into custody. Police continue to interview witnesses inside the bank, and a note on the front door is directing customers to a branch on Cadboro Bay Road.

Officers located a suspect a short distance away and took that person into custody. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 5, 2018

