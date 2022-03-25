Police investigate suspicious death in Fountain First Nation community near Lillooet

The identity of the deceased has not been released

The B.C. RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Fountains First Nation community.

On March 24, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police were called to a scene of a suspicious death in the Fountain First Nations Community near Lillooet where a man was found deceased in the front yard of a residence.

Police say there were two other individuals inside the residence at the time and all three individuals were known to each other.

Southeast District Forensic Investigation Services has examined the scene for evidence, and police are no longer at the scene. B.C. RCMP Serious Crime Unit section of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) will assist the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police with the investigation.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the murder that occurred in Lillooet last week.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson, Chris Manseau, said the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised regarding this unexpected death.

RCMP