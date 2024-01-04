Police investigate two stabbings in Duncan over holiday season

RCMP say incidents are unrelated

Two stabbings over the holidays, which are believed to be unrelated, are under investigation by the local RCMP detachment.

The first assault occurred on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m., when officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment were called to a business in the 119 block of the Trans-Canada Highway for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man being tended to by a witness and he was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The assault occurred during an altercation between the victim and the suspect, who was seen fleeing the area.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Caucasian man, 5 foot 7 tall with brown/blonde coloured hair wearing a black tuque and black puffy jacket.

The second assault happened just after 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 29 when police officers responded to Tim Hortons at 166 Trunk Rd.

Witnesses reported seeing several people instigating a physical altercation with another man outside the store, with one of the suspects possibly having a knife.

When officers arrived, all suspects had left the scene, and no victims were identified or located.

Officers are continuing their investigation into both incidents, which are believed to be separate and isolated, and there is no risk to the public, but they are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.