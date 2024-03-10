Police investigating after body found on rural Prince George roadside

Police say death considered suspicious, but no danger exists to public

A body was found just off the side of a forest service road in Prince George on Saturday (March 9).

RCMP say someone called in the discovery around 3 p.m. and that their local detachment and North District Major Crime Unit responded. Once on scene, they located a deceased person lying next to the Salmon River Forrest Service Road.

RCMP are investigating the case as a suspicious death, but say it appears to be isolated and that there is no risk to the general public.

There will be an increased police presence in the area in the days to come.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the forest service road from the last two weeks is asked to contact RCMP.

