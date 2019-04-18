Police investigating after crash on Hillside Avenue

Traffic was obstructed while involved vehicles removed from scene

Roads re-opened around 3:30 p.m. after a two-vehicle crash near Hillside Centre in Victoria slowed traffic afternoon just before 3 p.m.

The crash took place on Hillside Avenue near Shakespeare Street and obstructed westbound traffic while crews worked to clear involved vehicles. Traffic was rerouted through Hillside Centre parking lot.

VicPD said there were no injuries and are looking into alcohol as a potential factor. The crash is still under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter