Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

