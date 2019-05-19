Victoria police investigate dumpster fire in gated alleyway

Victoria police are investigating a dumpster fire in the 600-block of Johnson Street Sunday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Excess water was running down the sidewalk while police investigated a dumpster fire in a narrow alley off Johnson Street Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., multiple calls came in of a dumpster on fire in the 600-block of Johnson Street. The fire was in one of the many dumpsters in a narrow, gated alley way, located next to Riviera Barber Shop.

Barber and business owner Greg Wright quickly called 9-1-1 after someone came in from the street to tell him about the fire. The Victoria Fire Department doused the blaze before the Victoria Police Department arrived.

Wright said only business owners on the street have access to the alleyway, which is under video surveillance and typically locked.

Officers on scene said they were investigating the cause of the blaze and had no further information at this time.

The May 6 fire that ripped through the downtown Plaza Hotel was deemed suspicious by investigators, and less than a week later another fire was reported inside a former business in the 1300-block of Broad Street – less than a block from the hotel.

RELATED: Downtown Victoria fire deemed suspicious

RELATED: Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter