Police are looking for witnesses to early morning arson at the Customs House construction site on the corner of Government and Wharf Street. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Police investigating early morning arson at Customs House construction site

VicPD and Victoria Fire Department say fire appeared to be set deliberately

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses to early morning arson at the site of the historic Customs House building.

Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning VicPD and the Victoria Fire Department (VFD) responded to a report of a fire at the construction site for the Customs House development in the 800-block of Government Street. VFD was able to put out the blaze but damages to equipment on site are estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars.

VicPD detectives and VFD investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

The Customs House is the site of a residential/commercial development touted as the most expensive condominium project in Victoria, with one unit sold for $10.79 million. The historical facade of the building has been maintained while the interior was removed to make way for the condominiums.

The original Customs building was built in 1898 and served as police barracks. In 1937 a portion of the building burned down and was rebuilt in 1951.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


