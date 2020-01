A number of police cars were outside a multi-unit residential building in the 1600-block of Tillicum Road early Friday morning responding to a break and enter. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

At least six police cars were present at a break and enter in 1000-block of Tillicum Road early Friday morning.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the area of Tillicum and Craigflower roads around 6 a.m. Police said there were no injuries and no arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP police dog finds break and enter suspect in Langford

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.