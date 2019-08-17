Saanich Police says officers are investigating in the 100 block of Crease Avenue, which will result in traffic being re-routed for an “extended time.” (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Police investigating incident in Saanich neighbourhood

Neighbours tell Black Press Media that a body has been found, but police remain tight-lipped.

Investigators have blocked off a Saanich neighbourhood due to a police incident.

Saanich Police says officers are investigating in the 100 block of Crease Avenue, which will result in traffic being re-routed for an “extended time.”

The intersection of Seaton Street and the Galloping Goose Regional Trail is shut down for all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. Police are advising anyone requiring re-routing on the Galloping Goose to use Cadillac Avenue from Tillicum Road to Harriet Road.

Several officers remained at the scene Saturday afternoon. Seaton Street and the intersection of Crease Avenue were blocked with yellow police tape.

David Reilly, who lives in the area, told reporters that he believes a body was found at a home in a cul de sac nearby.

He said that emergency crews showed up in the area around 8:30 a.m., including police, paramedics and firefighters. While driving on the nearby Trans Canada Highway, Reilly said he saw a person he believed to be dead lying on a driveway.

Police have not yet released any details on the matter, and Black Press Media has reached out for further information.

More to come.

