Witness says man set on fire as Surrey police investigate assault

Assault occurred in the area of the 10200 block of City Parkway

Emergency responders on scene after a "serious assault" in the Surrey Central area on Friday, Aug. 2. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Surrey RCMP officer Const. Parm Kahlon said.

Police in Surrey responded to a "serious assault" near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station Friday but would not confirm a witness report that the victim was lit on fire.

The Surrey RCMP responded to a call at 1:10 p.m. of a series of incidents that started in businesses on the 10200 block of City Parkway in Surrey.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries, Surrey RCMP Const. Parm Kahlon said.

Witness Jessica Vesper told a Black Press freelancer at the scene she was inside the business when the victim ran from the back of the store.

“His entire body was doused in fire,” Vesper said.

The suspect then stole a vehicle and fled the scene. The stolen vehicle is a White Mini Cooper with black stripes and black rims bearing British Columbia licence place D80745.

He is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a moustache and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a green baseball cap with "Cariboo" written on it.

Video posts circulating on social media initially speculated the assault was a stabbing, but Kahlon confirmed that was not the case.

Kahlon said he could not comment on the "method of assault" due to the ongoing investigation. Police would not confirm the witness report that a suspect had thrown gasoline on the shopkeeper and lit him on fire.

"Police remain in the area and are actively looking for the suspect. The investigators are examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. The investigation is still in the early stages and police are working to determine the motive," Kahlon said.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect, or if you have any information regarding the incident, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-113412.