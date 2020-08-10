Saanich police are investigating a string of break-ins at an Island Health facility in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Police investigating string of break-ins at closed Saanich care home

Electronics, tools reported stolen from Mount Tolmie Hospital

Saanich police are investigating a string of break-ins that occurred at the Mount Tolmie Hospital on Richmond Road this month.

According to Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, the break-ins took place over several days starting over the August long weekend.

Police say the suspects returned to the site during the following week and again on the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9 – each time coming into the facility overnight. Several items have been reported stolen including tools and electronics and the building sustained damage as well, Anastasiades explained.

“It is very unusual that a premise would be the target of repeated property offences,” he added.

Cheryl Bloxham, a spokesperson for Island Health, confirmed the long-term care facility is currently vacant but said the health authority has “increased security measures at the site, with 24/7 security.”

The Saanich Police Department’s Forensic Identification Section is investigating the break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or to make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police investigating string of break-ins at closed Saanich care home

