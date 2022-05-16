Police issue alert after homeowner chases afternoon intruder through Oak Bay yards

Anyone with information on a crime is asked to contact Oak Bay Police Department at 250–592-2424. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police remind residents to keep doors and windows locked as the weather warms after an afternoon prowler was reported May 10.

Oak Bay police were called to the 600-block of Monterey Avenue for reports of a break and enter. A homeowner returned to find a stranger in their backyard, believing the man had just been inside the house, the homeowner chased the suspect into the 2200-block of Central Avenue, police said in a news release. There was another report of a man running through a yard in the 700-block of Hampshire Road.

A police dog conducted a track but was unable to continue because of high levels of foot traffic. The suspect is described as a man with tanned skin, dark hair, 5’3” with an average build and scruffy appearance. He was wearing a dark jacket and dark jeans. After speaking with neighbours, two other residents reported attempted entry into their homes.

The same day a resident in the 1300-block of Victoria Avenue called police regarding a suspicious man in their backyard. This suspect was described as Caucasian, around 30, 5’10” with a medium build and wearing a baseball cap, zip-up jacket and baggy pants. No theft or damage was reported.

Driver refusal results in court date

On May 11, at approximately 9:40 p.m. Oak Bay police were called to the area of Estevan Avenue and Beach Drive after a witness reported seeing a driver reverse a long distance before hitting a parked car. Police located the suspected driver at his residence and demanded a breath sample. The driver refused and was arrested for refusing to provide a breath sample and was released with a court date and a 90-day driving prohibition.

Assault suspect sought

Oak Bay police seek more information after an assault was reported to officers May 13.

The assault took place May 10 around 9 p.m. near Crescent Road and Harling Point.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, 5’8”, clean-shaven with short brown hair. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark puffy jacket, possibly Arc’Teryx brand. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250–592-2424.

Dozing driver

A man found sleeping in a running vehicle faces a 90-day driving ban and had his vehicle impounded on May 15.

Officers were called to the 1500-block of Currie Road and found a man asleep in the vehicle at the side of the road. The driver did not wake until officers opened the vehicle door. A strong odour of alcohol and several empty beer cans on the passenger seat, led to police conduct a roadside impaired screening. The driver failed and was issued a driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Fresh paint

Oak Bay police documented extensive graffiti discovered May 14 in the baseball dugout at Carnarvon Park. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250–592-2424.

