Police issue warning after 40 needles found in Victoria park

Victoria police remind residents to dispose of needles in appropriate sharps containers after about 40 were found in a park garbage. (VicPD handout)

Police are issuing a warning after several uncapped hypodermic needles were found in Beacon Hill Park on Saturday.

Victoria Police Department issued the warning Sept. 5 after one needle was reported as having been placed with a potential for injury. City staff called police around 11 a.m. to report about 40 used needles improperly disposed of in a garbage can near a public washroom at the corner of Dallas Road and Cook Street – about half did not have caps. One other uncapped needle was also found on the ground.

Police say the person who reported the incident believed that the needle was placed maliciously, as the plunger was withdrawn and buried, however, the needle was disposed of properly by the time officers arrived.

Officers are reminding the public to dispose of hypodermic needles in an appropriate sharps container. If a discarded needle is located in a public space, contact the public works department at 250-361-0400.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250- 995-7654 and select 1 for the report desk or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

