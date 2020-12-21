Police look for witnesses to Victoria hit and run

Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a hit and run in Victoria in last week.

On Dec. 17 around 10:30 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a driver while crossing Hillside Avenue at Blackwood Street. The suspect left the scene eastbound on Hillside Avenue.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and reported the incident to police the following day.

The suspected driver is described as a South Asian woman in her 50s or 60s. She was driving a beige sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

