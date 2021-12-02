Police looking for driver involved in Saanich collision

CCTV captured an image of a blue Toyota Tacoma driving away from the scene of a collision in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a truck involved in a Saanich collision.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 26, a collision occurred at the intersection of Vanalman and Glanford avenues between a truck and an electric scooter.

The motorist spoke to the scooter rider, according to a statement from the Saanich Police Department, but did not provide his information and left the scene eastbound on Vanalman Avenue toward the Pat Bay Highway in his blue four-door Toyota Tacoma. Footage of the man driving away was captured by CCTV.

The rider of the scooter suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Saanich Police Department are looking to speak to the driver of the truck. He’s described as a Caucasian man, between 40 and 50 years old with grey hair, a grey beard, and was wearing a high-visibility vest.

The department is reminding motorists they are required to remain on scene after a collision, provide assistance if necessary and exchange information with any driver and any other person involved that may be injured.

