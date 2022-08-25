Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)

A senior had a close call and was stopped in his tracks on Wednesday after a pickup truck turned into a marked Central Saanich crosswalk.

Central Saanich police said the man stepped into the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. As he did so, a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck abruptly turned right, failing to yield to the pedestrian.

After stopping, the man hit the box of the truck with his hand to make his presence known to the driver. The truck continued east on Wallace Drive after the incident.

Central Saanich is requesting anyone with dashcam or other footage of the incident to send it to bit.ly/3Tf0T7N.

