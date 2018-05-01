Police looking for leads on assault with firearm Saturday in Esquimalt

VicPD investigators encouraging use of anonymous tip line, in absence of description

Victoria Police Department major crime unit detectives are looking for help as they investigate an armed robbery that occurred Saturday evening in Esquimalt’s Saxe Point Park.

Investigators are hoping that someone will come forward with information on the crime, which saw the victim suffer non life-threatening injuries but require treatment in hospital. No description of the assailant or how many were involved was immediately available, but police are encouraging use of the anonymous Crimestoppers line as a way to make some headway in the case.

Police were called around 8:30 p.m. and officers discovered the injured victim. Investigators are concerned about the incident but believe it be an isolated situation.

Any witnesses or those with information about this crime can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editor@vicnews.com

