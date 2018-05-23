Police are looking for Jesse Paul Newall, but warn people not to approach him if seen. (File Contributed)

UPDATE: missing man Jesse Paul Newell found

VicPD were looking for the missing man who has health issues and warrants

UPDATE: Jesse Paul Newell has been located. Newell was reported missing since Tuesday. Members of the public called in his location and police were able to find him.

Earlier:

Victoria Police are asking the public for assistance in locating missing Victoria man Jesse Paul Newell.

The 31-year-old Caucasian man is described as standing five foot, ten inches tall with a medium build. He has black hair that goes past his ears, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with designer holes and blue jeans. Newell often squints to see.

Newell suffers from health issues, and in addition to being missing he is wanted on related warrants. Police warn the public to not approach Newell if they see him; instead, call 911.

If you have information on where he might be you can call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, you can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

Most Read