The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is looking to identify a man believed to be connected with stolen credit cards. (Photos courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police looking to identify man allegedly using stolen credit cards

Several credit cards were used after being stolen from vehicles in Sidney

Local police are looking to identify a suspect who used the contents of stolen wallets at local businesses.

On Oct. 6, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP was contacted by a local resident who had their vehicle broken into in Sidney. The credit cards stolen from the vehicle had been used at several businesses on the Saanich Peninsula shortly after.

On Oct. 8, a similar complaint was received where a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle and shortly after, credit cards belonging to the victim were used.

Video surveillance from the businesses shows the same suspect – unknown to police – with a distinctive moustache, hat and shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes or the identity of the man to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, their local detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GoFundMe set up for family of Vancouver Island University student who died in fall
Next story
‘It’s not us,’ local karate club caught in pot shop mix-up

Just Posted

‘It’s not us,’ local karate club caught in pot shop mix-up

Kenzen Karate name mistaken for account linked to Victoria pot shop

Sidney resident wins $1 million Maxmillion prize

Greater Victoria woman is the 28th British Columbian Lotto Max winner in 2018

Veterinarian warns dog owners of leptospirosis in Greater Victoria

Bacteria can be life-threatening

Weapon-wielding thief pinches poppy donation box

VicPD asks for public assistance in finding suspect

Victoria naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva as treatment surrenders her licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Diwali Festival celebrated in B.C. Legislature for first time

‘Festival of lights’ celebrates triumph of light over dark, good over evil

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

West Coast urging DFO to consult more before shutting down sports fishery

Ucluelet-area MP says government needs to consider the community while saving the orcas

Most Read