Police nab prolific fraudster connected to View Royal credit card theft

Search of Esquimalt home leads to stolen identification

Police have arrested a “prolific fraudster” after executing a search warrant at an Esquimalt residence.

On Feb. 9, the West Shore RCMP received a call about a theft from a pair of vehicles on Cooper Road in View Royal. Bank cards stolen from the vehicles were then used to make purchases at several West Shore and Esquimalt businesses.

In a news release, police said they were able to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Ross Macmillan of Esquimalt after he left one of the locations in a taxi.

Police said it was determined that Macmillan had recently been convicted of theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of stolen property from a 2021 investigation out of Saanich.

According to police, Macmillan has a lengthy criminal record including convictions for failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, possession of stolen property, uttering threats, theft, fraud and weapons-related offences.

West Shore RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at Macmillan’s Esquimalt residence and recovered stolen items, including stolen identification linked to the View Royal theft.

Macmillan was arrested and has been charged with failure to comply with probation orders, theft under $500, theft of a credit card and fraud in relation to the police investigation.

EsquimaltView RoyalWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

