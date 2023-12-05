Police nab same man twice for breaking into cars in Oak Bay

The 24-year-old was arrested both times and released with charges

A 24-year-old man was arrested twice in a matter of five days for the same crime.

On Nov. 27, Oak Bay Police were called to the 500 block of Oliver Street, after a man was seen running away from a vehicle that had an alarm ringing.

Officers were able to track down the man, who had a stolen wallet with a credit card that had been used in several fraudulent transactions back in October.

The man was arrested for possession of stolen property. According to police, he also had two Ray Ban sunglasses, coins and a knife with him, all of which were believed to be stolen.

Then on Dec. 1, at about 11:25 a.m., the same man was arrested in the 1700 block of Hampshire Road after he was witnessed taking items from unlocked vehicles.

The man was later released with additional charges. The stolen items were returned to the rightful owner, including the credit cards.

Oak Bay Police continued to be busy with theft reports on Dec. 1. At 9 p.m. police were called to the Oak Bay Recreation Centre after someone stole a wallet, containing credit cards and identification, car keys and clothing from a locker. the credit cards were later used in fraudulent transactions. The suspect was not found and the investigation is ongoing.

Police remind residents that it is important to secure personal items at public facilities and lock their vehicles.

