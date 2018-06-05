Victoria police are looking for 36-year old Lloyd Takana, who failed to return to a cruise ship on June 2. (File contributed)

Police need help finding missing cruise ship passenger

Lloyd Takana was last seen June 2 but failed to return to ship that evening

Victoria police are asking the public for help in locating a missing cruise ship passenger who failed to to return to ship before midnight on June 2.

Lloyd Takana is described as a 36-year old Black man with a slim build, standing five feet, 10 inches tall. He has a shaved head, and was recently seen wearing a pair of modern, flat sunglasses and a heavy silver neck chain. However, police say there is no precise information for what he was wearing when he departed the ship.

Takana was granted a shore pass and departed from the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship on June 2. He may have been in the downtown Victoria area that evening.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

