UPDATE: Police on scene of crash at four-lanes on Sooke Road

An accident at the start of the four-lane section of Sooke Road, heading into Langford, has been cleared up.
The incident involved a black SUV and possible another vehicle. Police haven’t returned our calls.
The accident occured after 8:15 a.m., according to witnesses.
Construction is ongoing on this section of the highway and there remains a heavy police presence.
We’ll release more information as it becomes available.
CLEAR – #BCHwy14 Vehicle incident East of #Metchosin #VanIsle
