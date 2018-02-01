UPDATE: Police on scene of crash at four-lanes on Sooke Road

An accident at the start of the four-lane section of Sooke Road, heading into Langford, has been cleared up.

The incident involved a black SUV and possible another vehicle. Police haven’t returned our calls.

The accident occured after 8:15 a.m., according to witnesses.

Construction is ongoing on this section of the highway and there remains a heavy police presence.

We’ll release more information as it becomes available.

