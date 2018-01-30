VIDEO: Victoria police on scene after body found near Gonzales Beach

Search and rescue among those scouring area to ‘ensure no one else is at risk’ say police

VicPD and Oak Bay police officers are on the scene in the 1800 block of Crescent Road responding to a call involving a deceased person in the area of Gonzales Beach.

Three officers are combing the public beach, where an area in front of roughly about 10 houses is cordoned off with police tape.

VicPD searching Gonzales Beach where a zodiac boat and search and rescue helicopter are combing the shore after unconfirmed reports of a drowning #YYJ pic.twitter.com/HH1n1QUiP2 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) January 30, 2018

VicPD Const. Mike Niederlinski characterized the operation as a “marine incident.”

A helicopter was hovering over the bay early on and search and rescue personnel were also involved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. an ambulance and fire truck were seen coming from the Oak Bay portion of Crescent Road, but neither had their siren on.

More to come as the details of the incident unfold.

