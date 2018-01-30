VIDEO: Victoria police on scene after body found near Gonzales Beach

Search and rescue among those scouring area to ‘ensure no one else is at risk’ say police

VicPD and Oak Bay police officers are on the scene in the 1800 block of Crescent Road responding to a call involving a deceased person in the area of Gonzales Beach.

Three officers are combing the public beach, where an area in front of roughly about 10 houses is cordoned off with police tape.

VicPD Const. Mike Niederlinski characterized the operation as a “marine incident.”

A helicopter was hovering over the bay early on and search and rescue personnel were also involved. At approximately 3:30 p.m. an ambulance and fire truck were seen coming from the Oak Bay portion of Crescent Road, but neither had their siren on.

More to come as the details of the incident unfold.

editor@vicnews.com

 

The Victoria Fire boat cruises Gonzales Bay this afternoon as Victoria Police Department works on the beach where a person was found dead today (Jan. 30). (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Previous story
Province takes aim at Trans Mountain pipeline with proposed bitumen restrictions

Just Posted

Victoria police on scene after body found near Gonzales Beach

Search and rescue among those scouring area to ‘ensure no one else is at risk’ say police

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

BC Transit driver assaulted on Douglas Street bus

Suspect fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after

Group lobbies Supreme Court over Victoria’s plastic bag ban

Petition the latest move by plastics industry association to overturn Canadian bag bans

Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges images taken in employee washroom shared on internet

Prince to move into Victoria castle

Once Upon a Prince now filming in Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Search continues for missing Victoria man

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since last summer

Ex-nurse from Vancouver Island fined thousands after exploiting elderly couple

Former nurse from Nanaimo had power of attorney, inherited mobile home

Sooke OK’s regional growth strategy

All 13 municipalities must ratify document

Tide PODS confiscated from Okanagan middle school student

A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated

B.C. killer whales need emergency protection, according to conservation groups

Food availability, excess noise and habitat loss are major threats to southern resident orcas

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read