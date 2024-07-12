Police point to organized crime after 6 charged in 3-year B.C. drug probe

200 kg of drugs seized in Vancouver after police target ‘sophisticated’ operation

Police in Vancouver, B.C., say a three-year investigation has led to the arrests of six people allegedly connected to a “sophisticated” organized crime group.

Police say the probe began in November 2021, focusing on a kilogram-level drug-trafficking operation working both domestically and internationally.

They say investigators have since seized more than 200 kilograms of illicit drugs as well as seven guns and $500,000 in cash and jewelry.

The first phase of the investigation led to the seizure of three guns and 88 kilograms of illicit drugs in December 2022, and of those drugs, police say 72 kilograms were “fentanyl-laced pills disguised as generic Percocet.”

Police say the second phase involved three search warrants in downtown Vancouver, leading to the seizure of 14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA.

They say prosecutors have now approved charges against six people ranging in age from 24 to 41, with alleged offences including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

