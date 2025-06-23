Senior B.C. woman dies in family dispute

Neighbours say police have been at a unit in Brookside Gardens Estates since Friday afternoon

A senior woman was found dead at a home following a fight with a family member Friday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to a family disturbance that resulted in the death of a 75-year old Vernon woman shortly after 4 p.m. June 21.

Police received numerous calls from the public regarding a fight that was escalating at a residence in the 2300 block on 34th Street, at Brookside Gardens Estates.

When police arrived at the unit, they located the body of the woman on the patio.

Responding officers arrested a suspect on scene. said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer. The suspect was released from police custody pending a future court date and is bound by several conditions.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no known risk to the public.

The Vernon North Okanagan Serious Crime Unit continues to investigate and there is no additional information for release at this time.