West Vancouver council is the elected decision-making body for the District and is comprised of the mayor and six councillors. (District of West Vancouver photo)

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Police are investigating death threats made towards West Vancouver mayor and council.

Officers responded to reports of graffiti at 1552 Esquimalt Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday. There, they found three large information boards for proposed apartment buildings defaced with spray paint reading “Kill Booth” and “Kill Council” in large letters.

The vandalized signs were removed immediately.

“This is very concerning for us,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects.”

Police believe the graffiti was made between Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horth Hill Park reopens after search and rescue operation
Next story
VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Just Posted

Metchosin working with William Head to improve communication after prison break

Residents concerned about time between inmates’ escape and public warning

Greater Victoria housing market remains vulnerable to shifts

CHMC’s Housing Market Assessment finds Victoria at risk to overheating and price acceleration

UPDATE: VicPD hunts for father accused of abducting four-year-old child

Brent Erskine is charged with abducting his Four-year-old daughter, Samantha Wulandari, after a trip to Vancouver

MTV premiered 38 years ago

Video Killed the Radio Star was the first video aired on the channel

Free kids’ nature walks offer crabs, marine beasties and Canada’s largest marine snail

CRD Parks naturalists to guide kids tours on Peninsula and south Island

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Anthony Smith, 58, reported missing from Duncan

RCMP asking for help finding Cowichan Valley man

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Most Read