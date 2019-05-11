A car chase through Nanaimo city streets ended with police vehicles ramming and stopping a stolen van on the parkway Saturday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

A car chase through Nanaimo city streets ended with police vehicles ramming and stopping a stolen van on the parkway Saturday.

Two people were arrested and are in police custody following the incident, which started just before noon in the Applecross Road area.

Passers-by heard a woman who seemed to be in distress inside a camper van, and as police arrived, a chase began.

“As soon as they saw the police car, a male jumped into the driver’s seat of the van and took off,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “We didn’t know whether she was being abducted, assaulted or what not. We were certainly within our grounds to pursue that vehicle and we did.”

The van drove erratically and police followed it to the intersection of the Nanaimo Parkway, Mostar Road and Jingle Pot Road and officers “had to ram the vehicle several times” before it was blocked in on the southbound lanes of the parkway.

“The male refused to leave the vehicle,” O’Brien said. “Our members, with their firearms drawn, they actually had to physically remove him from the vehicle and he continued to fight at that point.”

A male and female suspect were arrested at the scene; the man had outstanding warrants. O’Brien said the male suspect was initially taken to hospital for treatment of a pre-existing injury, but is now in cells at the detachment. The man and woman, both from Parksville, face charges that could include flight from police and possession of stolen property.

One RCMP vehicle was wrecked, another sustained damage, and a civilian vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

READ ALSO: Mental health issue suspected after spike belts end car chase in Lantzville

READ ALSO: Vehicle chase ends in crash in Nanoose


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surfer missing in Port Renfrew
Next story
Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Just Posted

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch

Canada beats Brazil and Ireland Saturday afternoon

Fire breaks out a block away from rubble of Plaza Hotel

Less than a week after the fire on Pandora, another one burns in downtown Victoria

Langford’s Axe and Barrel brews its way to gold

King Kolsch wins top prize at Canadian Brewing Awards

UPDATE: One dead, two in serious condition after ‘violent struggle’ at Brentwood Bay home

Central Saanich police officers and the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit are on scene at the home

Soup fundraiser for Esquimalt fire victims good for the heart and soul

‘They came because they chose to make this that kind of community’

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

‘It’s tragic’: Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Society looking for Abbotsford homeless man who saved injured eagle found on highway

OWL Rehab Society looking to reunite man with eagle if it is ultimately able to fly again

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Most Read