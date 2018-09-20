Police were on scene Sept. 20, ready to enforce an 11am eviction of tent city roving campers (Lindsey Horsting/News staff)

Police ready to evict tent city campers from Goldstream Park

Officers expected to begin moving in on campsite area at 11 a.m. Thursday morning

Police from the West Shore were stationed outside the campground at Goldstream Park Thursday morning, ready to enforce an eviction notice from the province.

But activist and tent city supporter Ashley Mollison told reporters just after 11 a.m. that the province has allowed campers to stay two weeks as initially planned. The province has not confirmed that information.

They were asked to be there by BC Parks in case any assistance was needed with removing campers from the area.

According to Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP, there have already been reports of criminal activity and drug use in the area over the past two days.

“We’ve got reports of recovered stolen vehicles, there have been reports of drug use at the park,” Baker said. “There’s also been recovery of an individual that had a warrant as well.”

According to Langford Mayor Stew Young, his office has received more than 100 emails and phone calls from concerned residents.

“In 24 hours, we’ve had more police incidents in that area than we’ve had all year,” Young said. “This is a problem and the public has a reason to be concerned … Drugs and open drug use is not going to be allowed, I don’t care where you are, that is the law and the RCMP will do their job. We’re not doing anything different than we normally would.”

Young said Langford has spent at least $15,000 a day to manage the camping at Goldstream Park since Camp Namegans Nation moved in on Sept. 18.

READ MORE: Langford mayor upset with province over homeless camp

Those affiliated with Camp Namegans are holding a protest rally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today, ahead of the directive to evict all campers from the park at 11 a.m.

But Young is asking the public not to go to the campground.

“Stay away from there, let the police do their job,” Young said, adding the city does not have the resources to manage the situation. “As the mayor, I’m telling the public do not go to Goldstream Park.”

READ MORE: Police block entrance to Goldstream Park, tent city campers forced to leave

He called for the provincial government to create a rapid response team on the ground and co-ordinate the ministries of housing and health. The resources, Young said, should take the strain off the municipalities.

In a post on the group’s Facebook page, Camp Namegans said, “the BC NDP’s continued use of police force to break the spirit of Namegans Nation sends a clear message: Indigenous and working class people who politicize their survival and protest the gross negligence of all levels of government in addressing the deepening crisis of homelessness will be banished to physical and social invisibility.”

All campers at the site have been asked to leave and U-Haul trucks arrived to take belongings of Camp Namegans residents.

More to come.

A heavy police presence was station at Goldstream Provincial Park ahead of the 11 a.m. eviction deadline. (Camp Namegans Nation Facebook)

Most Read