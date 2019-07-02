Police recieve fewer calls than last year’s Canada Day, but make more arrests

It was a busy night for Canada Day celebrators during the day’s events, but it was also a busy day for Victoria Police.
In the full 24-hour period of July 1 VicPD received 303 calls for service.
“That’s a lot,” stated Bowen Osoko, VicPD’s community engagement officer, in an email. Several of the calls received were related to high-resource files that are still under investigation and are not related to Canada Day specifically, added Osoko.
In a 12-hour period, police received 142 calls for service and made 20 arrests with most of them for being intoxicated.
Last year in the same time period — 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Victoria Police responded to 157 calls in Victoria and Esquimalt and made 17 arrests specific to Canada Day.
