Police recover body of Tofino man near Hot Springs Cove

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s.

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s near Hot Springs Cove.

“Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the BC Coroners Service’s communications manager Andy Watson told the Westerly News Tuesday morning. “It would be premature at this early stage of our investigation to comment on cause of death; our investigative processes take time to establish these details.”

Watson declined to comment on whether the coroner service’s investigation is related to the dissapearance of Dan Kortes, who was last seen on Jan. 4. Friends had located Kortes’ dog and boat near Hot Springs Cove on Jan. 5.

READ MORE: Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou not fraud in Canada: defence
Next story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites

Just Posted

George Jay parents tired of dog poop left on school’s fields

Parents advocate for stronger fines, more signage in the neighbourhood

Booms go up in Gorge Creek after hydrocarbon spill

The source of the spill is being investigated

Dog dies, Victoria man arrested after incident in Oaklands

Police called to ‘incident between a man and a dog’ Monday afternoon

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Thief steals donation box, tip jar from Oak Bay businesses

Oak Bay Police Department looking for suspect

VIDEO: Greater Victoria mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

Most Read