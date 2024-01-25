Police recover human remains from the ocean in Nanaimo

Body discovered by passerby walking along beach

A body was found in the water today near Nanaimo’s Neck Point.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to the park in the early afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 24, after a person walking along the beach spotted the body floating and reported the sighting to police.

“Due to the state of decomposition we were unable to establish the identity of the body and we’re working to do that, therefore, no further information can be released at this point,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

