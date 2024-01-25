 Skip to content
Police recover human remains from the ocean in Nanaimo

Body discovered by passerby walking along beach
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
Police are in the process of trying to identify a body that was recovered from the waters off north Nanaimo on Wednesday, Jan. 24. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A body was found in the water today near Nanaimo’s Neck Point.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to the park in the early afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 24, after a person walking along the beach spotted the body floating and reported the sighting to police.

“Due to the state of decomposition we were unable to establish the identity of the body and we’re working to do that, therefore, no further information can be released at this point,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

