The Vancouver Police department released this photo in connection to the investigation of the city’s first murder of 2023. (courtesy (VPD)

The Vancouver Police department released this photo in connection to the investigation of the city’s first murder of 2023. (courtesy (VPD)

Police release photo of female suspect in Vancouver’s first homicide of 2023

Jeff Jeanty died in a suspicious fire in the city’s Downtown Eastside on Jan. 3

Police in Vancouver say they have gathered important evidence related to the city’s first murder of 2023 and are releasing a photograph of a female suspect as they seek more clues.

The statement from Vancouver police says 34-year-old Jeff Jeanty died in a suspicious fire on Jan. 3, but due to the “sensitive nature” of the investigation, few details could be provided at the time.

The statement says homicide detectives spent more than a month searching for evidence around the outdoor fire that happened in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

DNA evidence confirmed Jeanty’s identity and police hope the public can identify the suspect, whose photo was captured by surveillance camera near the homicide at around the time the man died.

The woman, in her 20s with a fair complexion, is described as 5’8” tall, with a small to medium build.

Members of the homicide unit want to talk to anyone who may know the woman, described as having long dark hair in a ponytail, and wearing mainly black clothing with a black ball cap and white logo.

murderVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts
Next story
Child found in back seat of fake cop car driven by impaired man

Just Posted

The replica revolver, drugs and scale discovered by police as shown. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Child found in back seat of fake cop car driven by impaired man

More will needs to be done to prepare Victoria’s infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, a new report finds. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria slashes 2007 GHG levels by a quarter, still not prepared for climate change

Deepsea fragile pink sea urchin aggregating to feed on decaying seaweed at the Endeavour site during a 2016 expedition, is seen in this image provided February 7, 2023. Pink urchins like these are expanding their territory into shallower B.C. water. Researchers say the movement is a sign of how fast climate change is impacting life in the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ocean Networks Canada/WHOI
B.C’s pink sea urchins are on the move to shallower waters thanks to climate change

Several thousands of dollars worth of rare books were stolen from a business on Fort Street in downtown Victoria. (Russell Books/Facebook)
Rare and valuable tomes stolen in Victoria bookstore break and enter

Pop-up banner image