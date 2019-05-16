Victoria Police have released a series of security camera stills of the unaccounted for caretaker of the Plaze Hotel, Mike Draeger, in hopes that somebody will recognize him and lead police to his whereabouts. (Victoria Police)

Police release security photos of Plaza Hotel’s missing caretaker

Mike Draeger has been missing since the May 6 fire

Victoria Police have released security footage of caretaker Mike Draeger, who is unaccounted for following the massive fire that engulfed the old Plaza Hotel on May 6.

According to the police, the images were taken prior to the fire and accurately represent what Draeger looks like. Police hope someone will recognize Draeger and can help lead police to his whereabouts.

On May 13 VicPD was granted a search warrant for the property and they plan to investigate thoroughly in conjunction with Victoria Fire Department’s investigators. They say these types of investigations are lengthy and expect they will be there for up to a few weeks.

The Victoria Fire Department is continuing its investigation into the fire that occurred May 11 in the 1300 block of Broad Street. To date, there is no information that suggests the two fires are connected.


The May 6 fire that engulfed the Old Plaza hotel has since been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. (Victoria Police)

Victoria Police are working in conjunction with the Victoria Fire Department in the investigation into the suspicious fire that engulfed the old Plaza Hotel on May 6. (Victoria Police)

