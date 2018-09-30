Police remain tight-lipped about Saanich incident that left 41-year-old with “life-threatening injuries”

Police have since taken a person into custody following the incident Saturday afternoon

Investigators remain on scene Sunday afternoon following an incident Saturday afternoon that sent a person to hospital with what police call “life-threatening injuries.” Authorities have since arrested one person, but remain tight-lipped about key biographical details and whether weapons were used. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Investigating authorities remain tight-lipped about an incident in Saanich Saturday that left a 41-year-old man with what police call “life threatening injuries” and one person in custody.

In an interview Sunday afternoon, Detective Sergeant Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police declined to reveal biographical details about the two individuals involved in the incident that happened Saturday afternoon in the 3900 block of Carey Road. He also declined to comment on whether weapons were used in the incident.

Kowalewich said the investigation under the auspice of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) remains in its early stages, with officers working around the clock at two locations — a house in the 3900 block of Carey Road and a residence on Granderson Road in Langford.

Kowalewich said a “nexus” exists between those two locations, as investigators believe the individuals involved in the incident know each other. Investigators note that the public is not at risk.

Kowalewich said investigators are hoping for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who was travelling on the B.C. Transit bus #30 on Carey Road at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Kowalewich said the investigation is evolving quickly, and additional information will come forward at a later date.

The investigation started after police arrived on scene at 3:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon. An active police scene, with the K-9 unit present for part of the investigation, shut the block down until late Saturday night, and five houses in the area remained cordoned off as of Sunday afternoon.

Debris that appeared to be the remnants of medical assistance appeared strewn across the driveway of a home. In another yard, a tricycle sat in the morning rain.

