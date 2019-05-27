Jordan Holling hasn’t been seen since the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017, when surveillance cameras spotted him near Highway 19.

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

Police and the family of Jordan Holling are renewing their plea to the public, asking anyone with information about the disappearance of the missing teenager to come forward.

Locating Holling is still very much a priority more than a year and a half after he disappeared, the police said in a media release on Saturday.

“(H)is welfare is of the utmost importance to us, his family and friends, and the community,” Cpl. Chad Murray said in the release. “If anyone knows anything that might bring Jordan home, please contact the police immediately.”

On October 15, 2017, Holling left work at a Campbell River A&W and went to a friend’s home on 16th Avenue in Campbell River. He left there sometime between 1 a.m. and 2:00 am to walk a short distance to his home.

He never arrived home that night and did not show up for work later that day.

READ MORE: Campbell River teen Jordan Holling still missing one year later

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth

According to the Campbell River RCMP, the last sighting of Holling was on Highway 19 in the Campbellton area at approximately 2:00 AM on Monday, October 16, 2017.

At the time of his disappearance, Holling was 17 years old. He is described as being five-foot-eleven and 145 pounds. He had shaggy brown hair, wore glasses and was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved sweat shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

The disappearance is described as out of character.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Holling, please contact the Campbell River RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

