Police say traffic flow will take some time to return to normal

Victoria Police are responding to a four-vehicle collision on Admirals Road and Esquimalt Road. (Google Traffic Map)

Admirals Road and Esquimalt Road have been reopened after Victoria Police responded to a four vehicle collision.

Police thank drivers for their patience, but say it may take some time for traffic flow to return to normal.



