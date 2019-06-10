Comox Valley RCMP officer place evidence markers in an alley near 10th Street and Piercy Avenue in Courtenay early Monday morning. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

  • Jun. 10, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

One day after police investigated a shooting near two Cumberland Road businesses, there are reports of more gunplay in Courtenay.

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a reported second incident of gunfire in an alleyway near 10th Street and Piercy Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.

“I was laying in bed and it was time to get up and I heard a series of gunshots. And then my son came in and said ‘is that a gun?’,” said Diane Brussell, who lives nearby. “It doesn’t feel good – especially to our kids.”

ALSO: Police believe early morning shooting at Courtenay coffee shop ‘not a random incident’

Another neighbour who asked not to be identified said the two nearby incidents seem “unbelievable to Courtenay.”

“This is so new and so scary. We’ve had the odd gunshot here and there. However, this is ongoing – almost daily. As far as the activity, now I would say two days in a row, bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood,” she noted.

“I’m feeling very scared. Who wouldn’t be scared of a gun?”

Police are currently on scene and are collecting evidence. One day earlier, multiple shots were fired early at a popular coffee shop and an adjacent building at 950 Cumberland Road.

Mary Lee, communications and community engagement manager for the Comox Valley School District confirmed five schools within the district were instructed to implement a Hold and Secure Monday morning – Nala’atsi, Courtenay Elementary, Lake Trail Middle, Ecole Puntledge Park, and Arden Elementary as well as the board office – due to an armed event underway in west Courtenay.

“At approximately 9 a.m. the RCMP advised Comox Valley Schools that the emergency measure could be lifted. All schools are operating normally and we will continue to monitor the situation and stay in communication with RCMP,” she noted in a release.

During a Hold and Secure, staff and students are safe within the facility and classroom instruction continues as normal, she added. Exterior doors are locked restricting access to the building.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grafitti on the rise with six arrests in 35 days by West Shore RCMP
Next story
Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’

Just Posted

Developer looks to demolish building remnants of downtown Victoria fire

Victoria staff recommend demolishing the former Plaza Hotel ‘as soon as possible’

Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club host inaugural Kindness Day

1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

After three-year hiatus, Northwest Deuce Days runs from July 18 to 21

Brazilian JiuJitsu fighters unlock warrior code at Van Isle Open

250 competitors across adult and kids’ divisions, some international players

Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’

The Canadian Masters Cycling Championship results are in

WATCH: 7th annual World Oceans Day makes a splash at Fishermans Wharf

Education and fun combined for all-ages ocean-conservation event in Victoria

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Most Read