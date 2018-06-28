VicPD received a call about a gun in Centennial Square Thursday afternoon (News files)

Police respond to report of a handgun in Centennial Square

VicPd says there have been no injuries, fake gun a possible cause

Victoria Police responded to calls of a firearm at Centennial Square Thursday afternoon.

A response team investigated and took one person into custody with no injuries.

After further investigation, police were able to locate a handgun-shaped lighter during a consensual search of a bag. They are unclear if this was the item originally reported.

The person taken into custody was later released, with no weapons seized and no charges anticipated.


nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

