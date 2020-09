Victoria police believe a medical emergency caused a late-morning crash on Friday near Bay Street and Tyee Road.

Police say the vehical was headed east on Bay when the driver veered off the road, hit a lamp post and rolled. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

